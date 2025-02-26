Everus (NYSE:ECG) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Everus (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.68 and last traded at $39.83, with a volume of 240735 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ECG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson began coverage on Everus in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Everus from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Everus in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Everus from $85.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

Get Everus alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Everus

Everus Stock Up 6.8 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Everus (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06). On average, analysts expect that Everus will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rocca Michael Della bought 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.56 per share, for a total transaction of $49,938.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,404.12. This represents a 107.47 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Everus during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,326,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everus during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,272,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everus in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,167,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $669,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Everus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,359,000.

Everus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Everus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.