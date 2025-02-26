Exchange Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB stock opened at $238.19 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $245.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $209.81 and a one year high of $263.35. The company has a market capitalization of $58.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.