ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.830-1.890 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.0 billion-$2.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.1 billion. ExlService also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.830-1.890 EPS.

EXLS stock traded up $1.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.51. 811,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996,423. ExlService has a 52 week low of $28.16 and a 52 week high of $52.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.02.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.08). ExlService had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $481.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.68 million. As a group, research analysts expect that ExlService will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EXLS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of ExlService from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on ExlService from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on ExlService from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In related news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli sold 13,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $675,822.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,440 shares in the company, valued at $9,554,781.60. This trade represents a 6.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 16,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $833,579.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,110,779. This trade represents a 28.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,928 shares of company stock worth $1,762,344 in the last quarter. 4.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

