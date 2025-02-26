Falco Resources (CVE:FPC) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Falco Resources Ltd. (CVE:FPC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 178405 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Falco Resources Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.31. The firm has a market cap of C$59.38 million, a P/E ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 1.59.

About Falco Resources

(Get Free Report)

Falco Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for base and precious metals, as well as gold, zinc, copper, and silver deposits. The company owns mining claims and contractual rights in relation to mining concessions covering an area of approximately 70,000 hectares of land in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp located in the Province of Québec.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Falco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.