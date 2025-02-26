FFT Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

FFT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Arch Capital Group comprises about 0.5% of FFT Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $6,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACGL. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 9.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 31,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 25.6% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 0.9 %

ACGL stock opened at $90.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $86.16 and a 12 month high of $116.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.19.

About Arch Capital Group



Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

