FFT Wealth Management LLC Has $2.63 Million Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

FFT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CBRE. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 85.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,587,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $944,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498,244 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $175,978,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 60.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,645,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,320,000 after buying an additional 993,963 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1,499.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,059,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,162,000 after buying an additional 993,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,433,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,672,204,000 after buying an additional 692,697 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBRE opened at $138.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $41.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.16 and a beta of 1.39. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.24 and a fifty-two week high of $147.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.55 and a 200 day moving average of $129.38.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 16.96%. On average, research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CBRE. Raymond James lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on CBRE Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CBRE Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.89.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

