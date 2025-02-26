FFT Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

FFT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,482 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of FFT Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. FFT Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $47,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 237.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 384.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.

IWV stock opened at $338.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $341.66 and its 200 day moving average is $333.68. The stock has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.04. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $282.38 and a 1-year high of $350.23.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

