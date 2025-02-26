Financial Symmetry Inc Purchases 21,663 Shares of Ulta-Short Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DUSB)

Financial Symmetry Inc increased its position in shares of Ulta-Short Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DUSB – Free Report) by 195.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,663 shares during the quarter. Ulta-Short Fixed Income ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Financial Symmetry Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Financial Symmetry Inc owned about 0.34% of Ulta-Short Fixed Income ETF worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in Ulta-Short Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Lam Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ulta-Short Fixed Income ETF by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Ulta-Short Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Ulta-Short Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in Ulta-Short Fixed Income ETF by 52,154.2% in the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 30,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 30,771 shares in the last quarter.

Ulta-Short Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of DUSB opened at $50.70 on Wednesday. Ulta-Short Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.42 and a twelve month high of $51.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.73.

Ulta-Short Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Ultrashort Fixed Income ETF (DUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of US investment-grade securities. The fund targets a dollar weighted average portfolio maturity of less than one year DUSB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

