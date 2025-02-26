Financial Symmetry Inc Sells 450 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Financial Symmetry Inc lessened its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up 5.4% of Financial Symmetry Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Financial Symmetry Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $8,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 11,797,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,412,195,000 after buying an additional 788,892 shares during the period. Nepc LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 2,030,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,088,000 after buying an additional 704,809 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,976,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,799,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,300,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,367,000 after buying an additional 544,169 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $121.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.17. The stock has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.96. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $104.64 and a 52 week high of $123.98.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

