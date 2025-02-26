First Atlantic Nickel (CVE:FAN) Shares Up 30% – Time to Buy?

Shares of First Atlantic Nickel Corp. (CVE:FAN – Get Free Report) rose 30% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.33. Approximately 2,223,805 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 583% from the average daily volume of 325,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

First Atlantic Nickel Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.23 million, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.16.

First Atlantic Nickel Company Profile

First Atlantic Nickel Corp. engages in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, silver, cobalt, gold, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned option to acquire TL Nickel Project located in the Churchill Province of Labrador, Canada.

