First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (FCNCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.3516 per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

FCNCO opened at $23.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.48. First Citizens BancShares has a 1 year low of $21.28 and a 1 year high of $24.83.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

