First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Purchased by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 82,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 527,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,861,000 after buying an additional 47,254 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 155,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,663,000 after buying an additional 24,851 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of FIXD stock opened at $43.72 on Wednesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $39.42 and a 12 month high of $46.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.93.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

(Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.