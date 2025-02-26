First US Bancshares, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:FUSB)

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%.
First US Bancshares has increased its dividend by an average of 22.4% per year over the last three years.
First US Bancshares Price Performance
NASDAQ:FUSB traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.14. 3,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,733. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.15. The company has a market capitalization of $75.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.92. First US Bancshares has a one year low of $8.66 and a one year high of $14.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
About First US Bancshares
First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.
