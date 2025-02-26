First US Bancshares, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:FUSB)

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%.

First US Bancshares has increased its dividend by an average of 22.4% per year over the last three years.

First US Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:FUSB traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.14. 3,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,733. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.15. The company has a market capitalization of $75.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.92. First US Bancshares has a one year low of $8.66 and a one year high of $14.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

About First US Bancshares

First US Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FUSB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. First US Bancshares had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 8.61%.

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

