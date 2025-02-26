Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $3.32 Million Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 917.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,200 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $3,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,322,000 after acquiring an additional 88,692 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 956.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,317,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,366 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,753,000 after buying an additional 16,007 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,043,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,500,000 after buying an additional 31,064 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 897.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 984,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,002,000 after buying an additional 885,582 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $45.54 on Wednesday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $122.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.65. The company has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Argus cut Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.73.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

