Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by NCP Inc.

NCP Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 62.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 28,528 shares during the period. Ford Motor accounts for approximately 0.4% of NCP Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. NCP Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.7 %

F opened at $9.42 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.43. The firm has a market cap of $37.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.63.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 41.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on F shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BNP Paribas raised Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.89.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

