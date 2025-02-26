FourThought Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,904 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 505 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. UBS Group boosted their price target on Starbucks from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.
Starbucks Trading Up 1.2 %
NASDAQ SBUX opened at $114.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.00. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $115.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Starbucks Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
