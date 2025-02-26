Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.02 and last traded at $35.05, with a volume of 39679 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.12.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $965.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.52.

Get Franklin FTSE India ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 11,161,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,020,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,795,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,041,000 after buying an additional 560,000 shares in the last quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF in the third quarter valued at about $17,377,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,794,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 407,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,440,000 after acquiring an additional 194,345 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE India RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Indian securities. FLIN was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.