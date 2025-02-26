Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.02 and last traded at $35.05, with a volume of 39679 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.12.
Franklin FTSE India ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $965.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.52.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 11,161,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,020,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,795,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,041,000 after buying an additional 560,000 shares in the last quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF in the third quarter valued at about $17,377,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,794,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 407,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,440,000 after acquiring an additional 194,345 shares in the last quarter.
Franklin FTSE India ETF Company Profile
The Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE India RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Indian securities. FLIN was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.
