Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 28th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

Freehold Royalties Stock Up 0.2 %

TSE:FRU traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$12.61. 118,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.91, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$12.84 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.46. Freehold Royalties has a twelve month low of C$12.06 and a twelve month high of C$14.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FRU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Freehold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.71.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd is in acquiring and managing Oil and Gas royalties. It operates in two segments: Canada, which includes exploration and evaluation assets and the petroleum and natural gas interests in Western Canada; and the United States, which includes petroleum and natural gas interests held in the Permian (Midland and Delaware), Eagle Ford, Haynesville and Bakken basins primarily located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota.

