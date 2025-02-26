Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Announces Earnings Results

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of FSNUY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.69. 70,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,937. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $10.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.31 and a 200-day moving average of $9.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for chronically ill patients. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

