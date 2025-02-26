FullNet Communications, Inc. (FULO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.00 on March 15th

FullNet Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FULO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 14th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0041 per share on Saturday, March 15th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from FullNet Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.0037.

FullNet Communications Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FULO remained flat at $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday. FullNet Communications has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.28.

About FullNet Communications

FullNet Communications, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated communications services to individuals, businesses, organizations, educational institutions, and governmental agencies in the United States. It offers mass notification services using text messages and automated telephone calls; carrier-neutral equipment colocation services; Internet access services; web hosting and related services; customized live help desk outsourcing services; and voice and data solutions.

