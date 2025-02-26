Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Director Sells $587,724.00 in Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) Director Eileen Serra sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.77, for a total value of $587,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,855.79. The trade was a 42.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:IT traded down $5.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $498.05. The stock had a trading volume of 351,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,509. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $411.15 and a 52 week high of $584.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $509.46 and its 200 day moving average is $509.89. The stock has a market cap of $38.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.34.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $2.23. Gartner had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 116.56%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,268,639 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,490,378,000 after buying an additional 100,917 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,257,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,650,697,000 after acquiring an additional 36,258 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,822,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,367,233,000 after acquiring an additional 223,087 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,063,577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $998,400,000 after purchasing an additional 45,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,012,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $975,141,000 after purchasing an additional 11,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on IT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Gartner from $470.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $579.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $552.63.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

