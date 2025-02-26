Gentherm (THRM) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Gentherm (NASDAQ: THRM) in the last few weeks:

2/26/2025 – Gentherm was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/20/2025 – Gentherm had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $44.00 to $39.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/18/2025 – Gentherm was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/10/2025 – Gentherm was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/1/2025 – Gentherm was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/27/2025 – Gentherm had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $56.00 to $51.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/24/2025 – Gentherm was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/16/2025 – Gentherm was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/7/2025 – Gentherm was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/30/2024 – Gentherm was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Shares of Gentherm stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,453. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.51. Gentherm Incorporated has a 1-year low of $30.25 and a 1-year high of $58.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $352.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.29 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Thomas Stocker sold 1,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $55,659.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,413 shares in the company, valued at $576,490.74. The trade was a 8.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Hui (Helen) Xu sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,947 shares in the company, valued at $795,774. The trade was a 11.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 952.9% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentherm by 233.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 661 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,822 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 117.1% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

