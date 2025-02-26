Getech Group (LON:GTC) Trading Down 1.5% – Time to Sell?

Getech Group plc (LON:GTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.92 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.92 ($0.02). 107,281 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 413,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.95 ($0.02).

Getech Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.20.

About Getech Group

Getech (AIM: GTC) applies its world-leading geoscience data and unique geospatial software products to accelerate the energy transition by locating, developing and operating geoenergy and green hydrogen projects.

