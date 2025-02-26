GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Stock Price Up 2.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) shot up 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $62.35 and last traded at $62.41. 316,370 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,707,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.80.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on GitLab from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on GitLab from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of GitLab from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.62.

The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.84 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.25.

In other GitLab news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 547,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $32,707,389.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,491,888.12. This trade represents a 90.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total value of $675,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,411,054.77. This represents a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 740,257 shares of company stock valued at $44,710,867. Corporate insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of GitLab by 22.2% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of GitLab by 35.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 91,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,699,000 after buying an additional 23,690 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GitLab during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,105,000. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GitLab in the third quarter worth about $513,000. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

