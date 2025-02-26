Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GUSA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GUSA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,590 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 298% from the previous session’s volume of 400 shares.The stock last traded at $51.98 and had previously closed at $53.00.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.70. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GUSA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. 1000 Equity ETF (GUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive GBS United States 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 US large-cap companies selected and weighted by market-cap. GUSA was launched on Apr 5, 2022 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

