Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Shares Sold by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 541,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 48,646 shares during the period. Golub Capital BDC makes up about 0.9% of Denali Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Golub Capital BDC worth $8,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 135.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,340 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 413.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter worth approximately $162,000. 42.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on GBDC. StockNews.com cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Golub Capital BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance

Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $15.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $17.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.23. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.54.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 39.63% and a return on equity of 11.18%. Research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.04%.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

(Free Report)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.