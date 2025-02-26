Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Plans $0.28 Monthly Dividend

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 28th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.2833 per share on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of GRT.UN stock traded up C$0.47 on Wednesday, hitting C$68.34. 111,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,877. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$64.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$82.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$69.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$73.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GRT.UN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$91.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Granite is a Canadian-based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of logistics, warehouse and industrial properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns 143 investment properties representing approximately 62.9 million square feet of leasable area.

