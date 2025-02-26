GraniteShares Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 209,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,000. Two Harbors Investment makes up about 1.6% of GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. GraniteShares Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Two Harbors Investment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWO. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 11.3% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $194,000. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, insider Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 3,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $42,164.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,490.92. This represents a 2.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Nicholas Letica sold 6,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $67,225.20. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 174,672 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,099.36. This trade represents a 3.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,136 shares of company stock worth $377,154 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TWO. StockNews.com raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $15.75 to $14.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Two Harbors Investment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.96.

Shares of NYSE TWO opened at $13.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $14.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.28 and its 200-day moving average is $12.62.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.07). Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 66.24%. Equities analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.94%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.31%.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

