GraniteShares Advisors LLC Has $732,000 Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,394 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 9,934,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,089,280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675,571 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 11.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,320,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,228,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013,047 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 4.7% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 38,716,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,245,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,650 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 55.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,549,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,892,000 after acquiring an additional 551,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1,809.6% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 444,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,752,000 after acquiring an additional 421,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 18,207 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total value of $2,283,886.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 704,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,338,485.76. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total transaction of $509,570.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,754,459.04. This trade represents a 4.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,029 shares of company stock worth $5,004,296. 9.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $74.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.03. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.44 and a 1 year high of $141.53.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 16.08%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $564.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TTD shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $116.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $145.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $142.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $144.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $114.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTD

Trade Desk Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.