GraniteShares Advisors LLC Has $909,000 Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,074 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 440 shares of the software company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 835 shares of the software company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 357 shares of the software company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $358.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.45.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $283.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.32 and a fifty-two week high of $326.62.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 53.87%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

