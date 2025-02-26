GraniteShares Advisors LLC Invests $442,000 in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,094,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $391,459,000 after purchasing an additional 45,566 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,077,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $386,168,000 after purchasing an additional 314,004 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 597,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $210,869,000 after acquiring an additional 30,931 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 460,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,978,000 after acquiring an additional 50,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 419,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,492,000 after acquiring an additional 152,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $357.50 on Wednesday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $221.53 and a 1-year high of $417.82. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $361.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $361.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $319.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $388.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UTHR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Therapeutics news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.06, for a total value of $3,480,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,950.62. The trade was a 79.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 26,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $9,781,722.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,134.22. This represents a 83.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 124,164 shares of company stock valued at $45,278,893. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.