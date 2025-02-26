GraniteShares Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 94,815 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,000. Alliance Resource Partners makes up 1.6% of GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. GraniteShares Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Alliance Resource Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARLP. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the third quarter worth $7,500,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the third quarter worth $251,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 3.8% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,746 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 5.2% in the third quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 15,171 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 15.5% in the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 208,793 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,220,000 after acquiring an additional 28,016 shares during the last quarter. 18.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARLP shares. StockNews.com cut Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Singular Research cut Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Performance

Alliance Resource Partners stock opened at $26.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.87. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $18.32 and a 52 week high of $30.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The energy company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.38). Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 19.09%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliance Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.54%. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is currently 101.45%.

Insider Activity at Alliance Resource Partners

In other Alliance Resource Partners news, SVP Timothy J. Whelan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 157,946 shares in the company, valued at $4,422,488. This represents a 5.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

