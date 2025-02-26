GraniteShares Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 203,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,462,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Ellington Financial as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,140,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,885,000 after buying an additional 124,943 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ellington Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,965,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,338,000 after purchasing an additional 46,530 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Ellington Financial by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 872,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,576,000 after purchasing an additional 194,153 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ellington Financial by 5.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 778,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,040,000 after purchasing an additional 41,669 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ellington Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 749,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,082,000 after purchasing an additional 22,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EFC. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. B. Riley raised Ellington Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.58.

Shares of EFC stock opened at $13.32 on Wednesday. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $13.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.50 and a 200-day moving average of $12.61. The company has a quick ratio of 37.04, a current ratio of 37.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.87.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.72%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.08%.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

