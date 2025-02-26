Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Shares Sold by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Greif worth $6,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Greif during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $518,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Greif by 97.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 16,759 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Greif by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 524,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,874,000 after purchasing an additional 44,473 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Greif by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 784,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,126,000 after purchasing an additional 30,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Greif in the 3rd quarter valued at $610,000. 45.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GEF opened at $60.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.13. Greif, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.95 and a 1 year high of $73.16.

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 4.81%. Greif’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Greif from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Greif in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Greif from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Greif from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Greif presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.33.

In other news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.61 per share, for a total transaction of $74,371.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,037,400.11. This represents a 0.68 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director B Andrew Rose acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.20 per share, for a total transaction of $245,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,700. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 6,225 shares of company stock worth $431,731 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

