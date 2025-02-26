Guy Desharnais Sells 5,000 Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Stock

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Guy Desharnais sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.40, for a total transaction of C$132,006.00.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

OR stock traded up C$0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$26.77. 156,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,972. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 52-week low of C$18.56 and a 52-week high of C$29.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$27.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$26.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The stock has a market cap of C$5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.95, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Osisko Gold Royalties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -88.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Osisko Gold Royalties

About Osisko Gold Royalties

(Get Free Report)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.