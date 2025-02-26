Guy Desharnais Sells 5,000 Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Stock

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Guy Desharnais sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.40, for a total transaction of C$132,006.00.
Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance
OR stock traded up C$0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$26.77. 156,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,972. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 52-week low of C$18.56 and a 52-week high of C$29.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$27.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$26.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The stock has a market cap of C$5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.95, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90.
Osisko Gold Royalties Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -88.33%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Research Report on Osisko Gold Royalties
About Osisko Gold Royalties
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Osisko Gold Royalties
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Buffett’s on the Sidelines – Should You Follow?
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- AST SpaceMobile Stock Surges 17% After Analyst Upgrade
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- 3 Stocks With Triple-Digit PEs That Are Still Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.