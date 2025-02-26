Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ)

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Saturday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.
Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HWCPZ opened at $24.06 on Wednesday. Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $26.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.45.
Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Company Profile
