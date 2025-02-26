Harmony Energy Income Trust (LON:HEIT) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Harmony Energy Income Trust Plc (LON:HEIT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 67.39 ($0.85) and last traded at GBX 65.80 ($0.83), with a volume of 544197 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 63.70 ($0.81).

Harmony Energy Income Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £149.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 63.47 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 56.15.

Harmony Energy Income Trust (LON:HEIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported GBX (25) (($0.32)) earnings per share for the quarter. Harmony Energy Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 106.46%.

Harmony Energy Income Trust Company Profile

The Harmony Energy Income Trust (‘HEIT’) is a “pure play” battery energy storage systems (BESS) owner and operator with an exclusive focus on 2-hour duration BESS in GB. It was launched on the London Stock Exchange in November 2021. It currently holds 494.4MW / 988.8 MWh of BESS projects spread across Great Britain.

