Harmony Energy Income Trust (LON:HEIT) Releases Earnings Results

Harmony Energy Income Trust (LON:HEIT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (25) (($0.32)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Harmony Energy Income Trust had a net margin of 106.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%.

Shares of HEIT traded up GBX 2.35 ($0.03) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 66.05 ($0.84). 780,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,807. The firm has a market capitalization of £149.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.20. Harmony Energy Income Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 31.25 ($0.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 67.39 ($0.85). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 63.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 56.15.

The Harmony Energy Income Trust (‘HEIT’) is a “pure play” battery energy storage systems (BESS) owner and operator with an exclusive focus on 2-hour duration BESS in GB. It was launched on the London Stock Exchange in November 2021. It currently holds 494.4MW / 988.8 MWh of BESS projects spread across Great Britain.

