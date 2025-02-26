Harmony Energy Income Trust (LON:HEIT) Releases Earnings Results

Harmony Energy Income Trust (LON:HEIT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (25) (($0.32)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Harmony Energy Income Trust had a net margin of 106.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%.
Harmony Energy Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of HEIT traded up GBX 2.35 ($0.03) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 66.05 ($0.84). 780,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,807. The firm has a market capitalization of £149.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.20. Harmony Energy Income Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 31.25 ($0.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 67.39 ($0.85). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 63.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 56.15.
Harmony Energy Income Trust Company Profile
