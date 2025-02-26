HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $73.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 76.80% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TARS opened at $41.29 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.00. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $20.08 and a one year high of $57.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.38.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $66.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.80 million. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 103.64% and a negative return on equity of 55.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TARS. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

