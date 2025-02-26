Head-To-Head Review: Magnera (MAGN) & Its Peers

Magnera (NYSE:MAGN – Get Free Report) is one of 18 public companies in the “Paper mills” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Magnera to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Magnera has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magnera’s peers have a beta of 1.30, suggesting that their average share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Magnera alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Magnera and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnera 0 0 1 0 3.00 Magnera Competitors 131 993 500 113 2.34

Earnings & Valuation

Magnera currently has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.22%. As a group, “Paper mills” companies have a potential upside of 20.48%. Given Magnera’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Magnera has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares Magnera and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Magnera $1.31 billion -$60.00 million -1.14 Magnera Competitors $7.55 billion $119.73 million 33.68

Magnera’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Magnera. Magnera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Magnera and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnera -6.97% -10.62% -3.97% Magnera Competitors 2.15% 8.14% 3.89%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.9% of Magnera shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.4% of shares of all “Paper mills” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Magnera shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of shares of all “Paper mills” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Magnera peers beat Magnera on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Magnera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Magnera’s purpose is to better the world with new possibilities made real. By continuously co-creating and innovating with our partners, we develop original material solutions that make a brighter future possible. With a breadth of technologies and a passion for what we create, Magnera’s solutions propel our customers’ goals forward and solve end-users’ problems, every day.

Receive News & Ratings for Magnera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.