Head-To-Head Survey: Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCY) versus Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PRRFY)

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCY – Get Free Report) and Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PRRFY – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Davide Campari-Milano and Premier Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Davide Campari-Milano N/A N/A N/A Premier Foods N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Davide Campari-Milano and Premier Foods, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Davide Campari-Milano 0 0 0 0 0.00 Premier Foods 0 0 0 1 4.00

Volatility and Risk

Davide Campari-Milano has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Premier Foods has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Davide Campari-Milano and Premier Foods”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Davide Campari-Milano $2.06 billion 5.50 $345.41 million $0.26 37.88 Premier Foods $1.43 billion 1.43 $141.41 million N/A N/A

Davide Campari-Milano has higher revenue and earnings than Premier Foods.

Dividends

Davide Campari-Milano pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Premier Foods pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Davide Campari-Milano pays out 15.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Premier Foods beats Davide Campari-Milano on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Davide Campari-Milano

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands. The company was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Sesto San Giovanni, Italy. Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A. is a subsidiary of Alicros S.p.A.

About Premier Foods

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and international segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, Paxo, and Saxa brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, Spice Tailor and Homepride brands; quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands; ambient desserts under the Ambrosia, Bird's, and Angel Delight brands; and ambient cakes under the Mr Kipling and Cadbury brands. The company also provides dumplings under the Atora brand name; plain flour under the Be-Ro brand; dried milk under the Marvel brand name; plain and self-raising flour under the McDougalls brand; and plant based food under the Plantastic brand name. It offers its products through supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, and wholesale and food service facilities, as well as through e-commerce channels. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Saint Albans, the United Kingdom.

