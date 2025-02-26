High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$17.50 and last traded at C$16.65, with a volume of 42868 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$14.50 to C$16.40 in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

Get High Liner Foods alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HLF

High Liner Foods Price Performance

High Liner Foods Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.83, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of C$348.13 million, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.73 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.43.

(Get Free Report)

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for High Liner Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Liner Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.