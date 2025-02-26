Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 267 ($3.38) and last traded at GBX 268.50 ($3.40), with a volume of 725208 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 271.50 ($3.44).

BOWL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.32) target price on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 283.51 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 306.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.39, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of £463.75 million, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.26.

Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The company reported GBX 18.82 ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. Hollywood Bowl Group had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 23.23%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hollywood Bowl Group plc will post 22.5511696 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were paid a dividend of GBX 8.08 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Hollywood Bowl Group’s previous dividend of $3.98. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Hollywood Bowl Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.64%.

In related news, insider Peter Boddy acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 300 ($3.80) per share, for a total transaction of £120,000 ($152,091.25). Also, insider Ivan Schofield bought 28,300 shares of Hollywood Bowl Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 277 ($3.51) per share, for a total transaction of £78,391 ($99,354.88). Insiders bought 121,010 shares of company stock valued at $34,615,600 over the last quarter. 4.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hollywood Bowl Group

Hollywood Bowl Group plc is a leading international leisure operator of ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centres, bringing families and friends together for affordable fun and safe, healthy competition.

Our unique purpose-led culture and proven investment-led strategy are enabling us to capitalise on the significant growth opportunities in the markets we operate in, and achieve strong returns on capital invested.

We are market leader in the UK and Canada, and one of the largest operators of ten-pin bowling centres in the world.

