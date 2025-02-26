Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Lowered to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Home Bancorp in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Hovde Group cut shares of Home Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $54.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Home Bancorp Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:HBCP traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $47.50. The stock had a trading volume of 23,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,618. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.27. Home Bancorp has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $52.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $383.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.71.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 18.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Home Bancorp will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Home Bancorp by 247.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Home Bancorp by 73.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. 49.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

