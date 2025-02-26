Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) is Cavalier Investments LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Cavalier Investments LLC grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Howmet Aerospace accounts for 2.5% of Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $7,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter worth $26,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter worth $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HWM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $113.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.28.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $130.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.80 and a 52-week high of $140.55.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.18%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

