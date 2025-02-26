HSBC (LON:HSBA) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 908.80 ($11.52) and last traded at GBX 902.90 ($11.44), with a volume of 226951859 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 899.50 ($11.40).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 795 ($10.08).

Get HSBC alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on HSBC

HSBC Stock Up 0.0 %

About HSBC

The stock has a market capitalization of £200.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 822.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 734.07.

(Get Free Report)

With assets of $3.0tn and operations in 62 countries and territories at 31 December 2022, HSBC is one of the largest banking and financial services organisations in the world. We serve approximately 39 million personal, wealth and corporate customers through three global businesses. We have around 180,000 shareholders in 126 countries and territories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.