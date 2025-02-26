HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $730.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on HubSpot from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on HubSpot from $835.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $863.96.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS traded down $3.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $720.32. The stock had a trading volume of 460,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,357. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $739.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $637.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,004.41, a PEG ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.72. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $434.84 and a 1-year high of $881.13.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a net margin of 0.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $729.65, for a total value of $6,202,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 513,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,819,745.70. This represents a 1.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 115 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.79, for a total value of $82,085.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,668,958.41. This represents a 0.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,112 shares of company stock worth $35,878,612. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at $420,345,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in HubSpot by 52.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,402,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $745,410,000 after buying an additional 480,796 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at about $157,019,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 3,090.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 133,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,049,000 after acquiring an additional 129,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

