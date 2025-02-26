IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stake Trimmed by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.4% during the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Insider Activity

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.94, for a total value of $1,397,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,242.34. This represents a 49.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George Fennell sold 9,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total value of $4,618,824.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,781,645.28. This trade represents a 54.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $559.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $533.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $459.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $433.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $451.88. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $398.50 and a 1 year high of $583.39. The company has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.37.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.