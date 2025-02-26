IFP Advisors Inc Sells 18,983 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 65.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,983 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 67.3% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $180.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $186.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.12. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $142.12 and a 1-year high of $193.06.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

