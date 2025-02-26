Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $92.26 and last traded at $92.87, with a volume of 574615 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ILMN. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Illumina from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Illumina from $250.00 to $247.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.45.

Illumina Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of -12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.80.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 13.37%. Sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illumina

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 153.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 241 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Illumina by 954.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 327 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Stories

